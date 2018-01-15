Move Monday With Connie Corbett

Travel expert Connie Corbett from Ambassador Travel joins 44News This Morning to stay away from scams. Connie is joining us for a warm get away, far from the frozen tundra of the Tri-State.

Connie is offering traveling tips if you’re headed to the Caribbean, but with a warning to those unaware of scams.

Travel tips include working with travel agents to ensure reputable sources and deals, let your travel agent know you’re looking for a bargain vacation, and don’t blindly accept trip winner offers over the phone or via mail.

