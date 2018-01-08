Move Monday With Connie Corbett

Connie Corbett from Ambassador Travel joins 44News This Morning for our weekly segment Move Monday. Connie talked about magical memories that can only be made at the wonderful world of Disney. There’s a lot happening at Disney in the New Year.

Connie says now is the time to start thinking about your trip to Disney with Spring Break in just a couple months away.

For the best Walt Disney World Park experience, make your vacation reservations at least six months in advance.

