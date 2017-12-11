44News | Evansville, IN

Move Monday With Connie Corbett

December 11th, 2017 44News This Morning, Evansville, Indiana

Connie Corbett from Ambassador Travel joins 44News This Morning for our weekly Move Monday segment. Travel website Expedia did a study, showing 94% of teens would rather receive a trip or vacation as a gift over a new toy or game this Christmas.

Research indicates that people find more fulfillment and happiness in receiving experiences instead of material items.

Connie offers her travel tips and tips about giving a trip or vacation as a gift versus getting toys, games, or other material items as gifts.

