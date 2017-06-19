Move Monday: Celebrating the Summer Solstice

44News This Morning goes Inside the Community with Angie Tincher from Ambassador Travel to celebrate the summer solstice.

Tuesday, June 20th will be the longest day of sunlight this year. Tincher says here are some of the best ways and places to celebrate:

1. Stonehenge in Salisbury, England is less than 2 hours way from London. It was built in three phases between 3,000 BC. And 1,600 BC. If you stand in just the right place inside the Stonehenge monument on the day of the northern summer solstice, you will see the sun rise above the heel stone.

2. Anchorage, Alaska gets 22 hours of daylight, and the city makes the most of all that sun with a big celebrations.

3. New York City is where you can enjoy yoga in Times Square.

Comments

comments