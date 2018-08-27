Move Monday: Benefits of Being a Travel Agent

In today’s Move Monday, we pose a few questions. Do you love your job? Do you like travel? Do you like working with people?

If so, you could have a fun new job as a travel agent.

Connie Corbett from Ambassador Travel joined us in studio to share a few of the places she, as well as other travel agents, have travelled.

Corbett highlighted places such as Jamaica Bermuda, The Bahamas, Aruba, Hawaii, Alaska, New York City, London, and Los Angeles.

She also explains that traveling as a travel agent is important as it gives clients reassurance of their destinations if you have been there personally.

If you would like to get in contact with Connie Corbett for any questions, she can be reached at Connie.Corbett@myambassadortravel.com.

