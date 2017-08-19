Move In Day for University of Evansville Students

It’s move in day for the students at the University of Evansville. As students move into their residence halls, University President Tom Kazee and his wife passed out lemonade from a purple golf cart also known as the Traveling Lemonade Stand.

As students get settled into their dorms, there will be days filled with activities before classes start on Wednesday.

Tom Kazee, University of Evansville President says, “We have student athletes out here, we have other students, we have members of the Greek organizations, faculty and staff volunteering to be here to welcome people coming in. So what it says is what you’ve heard about UE is true. We want you here, we’re happy that you arrived.”

Incoming students will spend Monday volunteering at various places around Evansville. They will have a chance to watch the eclipse at a viewing party on the campus’s East Terrace lawn.

