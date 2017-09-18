Mount Vernon’s Jevin Redman Set to Call WKU Women’s Basketball
In a few weeks, Mount Vernon native Jevin Redman will travel to Bowling Green to prepare for his new role with Western Kentucky Athletics.
Redman, 23, will be the play-by-play broadcaster for WKU Women’s Basketball this season. He graduated from USI earlier this year, and was a three-sport athlete at Mount Vernon High School. He’s called several USI Basketball and high school football games across the Tri-state over the past four years.
Redman was also named the state’s top radio sports broadcaster for 2016 by the Indiana Broadcaster’s Association.