Mount Vernon’s Jevin Redman Set to Call WKU Women’s Basketball

In a few weeks, Mount Vernon native Jevin Redman will travel to Bowling Green to prepare for his new role with Western Kentucky Athletics.

Redman, 23, will be the play-by-play broadcaster for WKU Women’s Basketball this season. He graduated from USI earlier this year, and was a three-sport athlete at Mount Vernon High School. He’s called several USI Basketball and high school football games across the Tri-state over the past four years.

Redman was also named the state’s top radio sports broadcaster for 2016 by the Indiana Broadcaster’s Association.



