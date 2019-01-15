Home Sports Mount Vernon Soccer Star Kenzie Paul Continues to Lend a Hand January 15th, 2019 JoJo Gentry Sports

In May 2018, 44News introduced a Mount Vernon High School soccer star who’s making 3D hands for those, like herself, with limb differences.



Junior Kenzie Paul was born without the lower half of her left arm. She’s also one of the best girls soccer players in program history. Paul is one of three players over the last 10 years to score more than 30 goals in a single season.

Since making her first 3D hand last spring, Paul is making several more with a new 3D printer at the high school. It takes nearly 30 hours to print a hand she designed. Making hands for children across the Midwest, she’s designed hands for two kids in Kentucky. Paul is in the process of making a hand for a 9-year-old girl in Michigan.

When Paul’s story first aired on 44News, a man who goes by “Mr. G” anonymously mailed us a donation for Kenzie. We shared his letter, and $600 cash donation, with her after school Tuesday.

Paul’s inspiration to help others with limb differences sparked during her involvement with the Lucky Fin Project. Her involvement with the project introduced her to E-Nable, which is a group of individuals worldwide who use 3D printers to make limbs for those in need.



Comments

comments