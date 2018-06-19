Home Indiana Mount Vernon Soccer Star Gets Approval to Make Hands for Limb Different People June 19th, 2018 JoJo Gentry Indiana, Sports

A Mount Vernon High School soccer standout is approved to make hands for those with limb differences.

Born without the bottom half of her left arm, Kenzie Paul is motivated to help others who were born without arms or legs.

Paul unveiled to 44News in May a 3D hand she built at the high school. She presented that model to E-Nable, which is a group of individuals worldwide who use 3D printers to make limbs. E-Nable approved her 3D hand model Tuesday. Now, she can fabricate and assemble that model for those who need a hand.

Paul is also hoping to establish her own E-Nable chapter in the Tri-state. She tells 44News she hopes to get that approval next week.

Paul is one of the best girls soccer players in program history at Mount Vernon. She is one of three players over the last 10 years to score more than 30 goals in a single season.

She has created a Facebook page titled “Kenzie’s Helping Hands”, which can be found here. A GoFundMe page to support her efforts can be found here.

Our story on how she developed the 3D hand can be viewed below.



