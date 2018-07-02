Mount Vernon Man Arrested For Evansville Burglary, Arson

A Posey County man faces charges in connection to an Evansville burglary and arson.

Evansville police arrested Little Bear Sullivan, 49, of Mount Vernon at Mountain Valley Water Company in the Jacobsville neighborhood.

Officers showed up after Evansville dispatch received two 911 hang up calls from the business. Officers spotted Sullivan inside the building and took him into custody after briefly refusing to comply with officers’ commands.

Police later determined Sullivan broke into the business and attempted to set it on fire. Investigators said it appears Sullivan tried to extinguish the fire with a 10 gallon bottle of water before calling 911. They also reportedly found him in possession of several items from the business.

Sullivan was arrested for arson and burglary. He is being held without bond at the Vanderburgh County Jail.

