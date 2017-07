Home Indiana Mount Vernon Man Accused of Stealing a Pizza Delivery Car July 8th, 2017 Bri Williams Indiana Pinterest

A Mount Vernon man is arrested, accused of stealing a pizza delivery driver’s car while she was in a restaurant picking up an order.

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office 44-year-old Kevin Cheney stole the car from the Pizza Hut parking lot on North Saint Joe Avenue Friday night.

Police say the suspect was spotted later on State Road 62 and arrested. Cheney faces charges of theft and driving without a license.

Comments

comments