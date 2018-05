Home Indiana Evansville Mount Vernon Grads McNamara, Krizan Earn Top Honors for USI Baseball May 9th, 2018 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Sports

Mount Vernon natives Drake McNamara and Bryce Krizan are making history as some of the best players to compete for USI Baseball.

The Great Lakes Valley Conference has named McNamara the conference player of the year, while Krizan is the freshman of the year across the GLVC.

McNamara’s 32 home runs this year is a single season record for the program.

Comments

comments