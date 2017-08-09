44Blitz: Mount Vernon Football Buys In With Brunson

Mount Vernon Football is looking for a stronger season under first-year head coach Cory Brunson, who used to coach at Harrison.

The Wildcats were winless in the final year under former head coach Paul Mayer’s tenure, so Brunson hopes the squad doesn’t run out of gas in the second half of games this season.

Mount Vernon had several starters on both sides of the ball in 2016, so that means players are finding new homes on either offense or defense.



