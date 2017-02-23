Home Indiana Evansville Mount Vernon to Announce Cory Brunson as New Head Football Coach February 23rd, 2017 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Harrison, Indiana, Sports Pinterest

Cory Brunson will become the new head football coach at Mount Vernon High School. He spent the four previous seasons coaching Harrison Football, where he went (21-23).

During his tenure with the Warriors, Brunson led the school to its first sectional title since 1997 during the 2016 season. He also coached the Warriors to their first winning season since 1999.

Brunson and athletic director Bryan Speer have not responded to requests for comment. A press conference will be held at Mount Vernon Thursday at 5:45 to officially announce Brunson as the head coach.

Follow 44News for developments on this story.

JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments