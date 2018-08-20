Home Illinois Mount Carmel’s Tyra Buss Signs Pro Contract in Greece August 20th, 2018 JoJo Gentry Illinois, Sports

Mount Carmel, Illinois native and recent Indiana University graduate Tyra Buss is making a return to the professional basketball landscape.

Buss told IU that she has signed a contract to play for Sporting Athens in Greece for the upcoming season. Sporting Athens plays in the Greek Women’s Second Division, and is one of the most successful organizations with 21 Greek Women’s League championships. She released this statement to IU:

“I am beyond excited to announce that I will be continuing my basketball career in Athens Greece. It has always been a dream of mine to play professionally and I am so grateful for this opportunity I have been given. First and foremost, I want to thank my parents and family for always supporting me. I also want to thank the coaches and staff at IU for preparing me for this next chapter in my basketball career. I am excited for this new journey and look forward to all the opportunities I’ll have to work on my game and to experience new adventures in another country.”

Buss guided IU to the 2018 WNIT earlier this year, and is the program’s all-time scoring leader. Buss, who was named Miss Illinois Basketball, set a state record with 4,897 career points during her time with the Golden Aces.

While Buss did not get called in this year’s WNBA Draft, she was invited to work out with teams. She also told 44News in April she signed with an agency out of Greece called VNG Hoops.

