Mount Carmel’s Buss, Princeton’s Young to Attend USA Basketball Training Camp

July 12th, 2017 Illinois, Indiana, Sports

Mount Carmel’s Tyra Buss and Princeton’s Jackie Young are invited to USA Basketball Women’s U-23 team training camp in Colorado Springs, USA Basketball announced Tuesday.

The July 31-Aug. 4 training camp will determine which 12 of 40 players will be selected to compete in the 2017 U-23 Four Nations Tournament Aug. 12-15 in Tokyo.

Buss averaged 18 points and 5 assists per game last season at Indiana University. Young has wrapped up her freshman season at Notre Dame. The Princeton grad is the state’s all-time scoring leader among high school boys and girls basketball.

