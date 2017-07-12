Mount Carmel’s Buss, Princeton’s Young to Attend USA Basketball Training Camp

Mount Carmel’s Tyra Buss and Princeton’s Jackie Young are invited to USA Basketball Women’s U-23 team training camp in Colorado Springs, USA Basketball announced Tuesday.

The July 31-Aug. 4 training camp will determine which 12 of 40 players will be selected to compete in the 2017 U-23 Four Nations Tournament Aug. 12-15 in Tokyo.

Buss averaged 18 points and 5 assists per game last season at Indiana University. Young has wrapped up her freshman season at Notre Dame. The Princeton grad is the state’s all-time scoring leader among high school boys and girls basketball.

