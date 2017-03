Home Illinois HIGHLIGHTS: Chicago Orr Routs Mount Carmel in 2A State Title Game March 11th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Illinois, Sports Pinterest

Going for its first state title in 90 years, Mount Carmel falls in the 2A state championship game to Chicago Orr Saturday, 59-39 in Peoria, Illinois.

The Golden Aces finished (28-5) on the season.



