Home Illinois Mount Carmel Board Considers Sunday Alcohol Sales April 10th, 2017 Braden Harp Illinois Pinterest

More discussion is on tap over Sunday alcohol sales in Mount Carmel.

The city clerk presented proposed changes at the city council meeting Monday that would increase the number of licenses and allow all license holders to sell alcohol on Sundays.

782 people have signed a petition against Sunday sales. Most cite safety concerns over drunk drivers along the stretch of road linking Princeton to Mount Carmel.

A local liquor store owner cites the same stretch of road saying Mount Carmel is missing out while customers spend their money in neighboring communities.

44News Reporter Heather Good has more below.

Braden Harp Braden Harp joins WEVV from WEIU-TV in Charleston, IL. Braden says “Evansville has a vibrant community spirit, and I’m looking forward to covering stories that matter to the Tri-State.” Braden graduated from Eastern Illinois University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Geography, and minors in Broadcast Meteorology and Journalism. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments