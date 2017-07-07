44News | Evansville, IN

Motown Night At Friday After 5

Motown Night At Friday After 5

July 7th, 2017 Kentucky, Owensboro

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Another Friday After Five is kicking off in downtown Owensboro and the theme is Motown.

The fun begins at 6:30 p.m.

The Jimmy Church Band will be on the Jago Homes patio stage Friday night.

Children are welcomed to attend as well.

At 7:45 p.m., during the band’s break, kids can participate in the Welborn’s hula hoop Contest while the adults can take part in the Kroger water balloon toss.

Like every Friday After Five the events will run until 10 p.m. Friday night along the Ownesboro riverfront.

Tyrone Morris

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.