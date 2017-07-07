Motown Night At Friday After 5

Another Friday After Five is kicking off in downtown Owensboro and the theme is Motown.

The fun begins at 6:30 p.m.

The Jimmy Church Band will be on the Jago Homes patio stage Friday night.

Children are welcomed to attend as well.

At 7:45 p.m., during the band’s break, kids can participate in the Welborn’s hula hoop Contest while the adults can take part in the Kroger water balloon toss.

Like every Friday After Five the events will run until 10 p.m. Friday night along the Ownesboro riverfront.

