Motown The Musical Will Take Over The Owensboro RiverPark Center September 26th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

Motown the Musical will take over the RiverPark Center in Owensboro. Owensboro is the first stop for the musical’s national tour. This week is tech week as everything is in the final stages of completion.

Motown the Musical, directed by Charles Randolph-Wright, will follow record label founder Berry Gordy’s journey from featherweight boxer to music mogul. He helped launch the careers of Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye, and many more.

The musical features more than 50 classic hits, including My Girl and Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.

Kenneth Mosley will head the company as Berry Gordy, Trenyce as Diana Ross, Matt Manuel as Marvin Gaye, and Justin Reynolds as Smokey Robinson, with Kai Calhoun and Chase Phillips portraying Berry Gordy’s boyhood counterpart and the roles of young stars Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder.

If you would like to catch this performance, it will be at the Owensboro RiverPark Center on Friday, September 29th at 7 p.m.

To look at a complete tour itinerary, visit Motown the Musical.

To buy tickets, visit Owensboro RiverPark Center.





