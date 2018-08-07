Home Indiana Motorists Reminded to Stop for School Buses August 7th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

With students heading back to school this week, Indiana State Police are reminding drivers to stop for school buses to ensure the safety of the children loading on and off.

Every year in the United States, children are injured and killed walking to and from school and while loading and/or unloading from a school bus. School buses remain the safest means of transportation for children, but ISP want motorists to do their part in making sure children can get to and from school safely.

ISP say they receive complaints on an almost daily basis from school bus drivers, parents, and concerned citizens about motorists not stopping for buses when they’re required.

School bus drivers activate the buses flashing amber/yellow lights when stopping to load or unload children. When drivers see the flashing lights, they should slow down and prepare to stop. Once the bus comes to full stop and the stop arm is extended, drivers are required to stop and not pass the school bus.

Below are examples to help motorists understand when they are required by law to stop:

Two-Lane Roadways, which include most state highways, county roads and most city streets

If a school bus stops on a two lane road and the red flashing lights are activated and the stop arm is extended, all motorists MUST stop.

Multi-Lane Roadways with NO Barrier between Lanes

Examples: SR 662, SR 62 between Chandler and Boonville, Covert Avenue, Morgan Avenue, SR 261 between SR 66 and Fuquay Road and North Green River Road north of Morgan Avenue.

When a school bus stops on a multi-lane roadway without a barrier and the red flashing lights are activated and the stop arm is extended, all motorists MUST stop.

Multi-Lane Roadway with a Grassy and or Concrete Barrier

Examples: US 41, Lloyd Expressway, SR 62 in Posey County, SR 66 in Warrick County between Evansville and Spencer County.

A person who disregards a school bus stop arm commits a Class A Infraction and could receive a maximum fine of $10,000.

Comments

comments