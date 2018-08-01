Home Indiana Evansville Motorist Charged with Reckless Homicide in Death of Motorcyclist August 1st, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville man has been formally charged with reckless homicide following a crash that resulted in the death of a motorcyclist.

Police say 21 year old Jonathan Trotter was speeding when his car ran into the back of a motorcycle on Interstate 57 south of Salem, Illinois. Mason Wathan of Centralia, Illinois was killed in the accident that occurred on July 26th.

The charge against Trotter claimed he was operating his car “at a greater speed than reasonable or proper,” when he struck Wathan’s motorcycle.

Trotter was taken from the crash to Salem Township Hospital to be treated for injuries. He was then released into the custody of the Marion County, Illinois, Sheriff’s Department.

A preliminary hearing has been set for August 14th. If Trotter is convicted, he faces a sentence of two to five years in prison on the Class-3 felony.

