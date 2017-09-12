Home Indiana Evansville Motorcyclists Escort Vietnam Memorial Wall to New Home September 12th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The Rolling Thunder Indiana Chapter 6 are joining several veteran groups to escort the American and Pow Mia flags from the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, DC to their new home at the Missouri National Veterans Memorial in Perryville, Missouri.

This Thursday, the group will meet in Haubstadt and head south along US 41 bringing the flags to the Four Freedoms Monument on the Evansville riverfront for a ceremony Friday.

The group of riders will then be escorted out of the Tri-State area along I-64 as they head to Missouri. That’s where a full sized replica Vietnam Wall is currently being built.

Rolling Thunder has more than 90 chapters across 33 states. The chapter in Evansville is the largest with 220 active members.

