Home Indiana Evansville Motorcyclist Seriously Hurt after Crashing Head-On with Semi in Vanderburgh Co. September 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

A motorcyclist is in serious condition after crashing head-on with a semi truck in Vanderburgh County. It happened around 9:15 a.m. in the 14000 block of Big Cynthiana Road near Armstrong Road.

Police say the motorcycle driver attempted to pass a white Fiat, driving in front of them by moving into the opposite lane when the crash occurred. The motorcyclist is seriously injured.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area, if possible. Big Cythiana Road is closed off as crews work to clear the area.

We have a crew on the scene and will update information as it becomes available.

Comments

comments