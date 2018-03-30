Home Kentucky Motorcyclist Flown To Hospital Following Crash In Kentucky March 30th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky

A Kentucky man is thrown from his motorcycle then flown to Nashville following a crash in Christian County. Kentucky State Police say Jason Barnes, 41, of Crofton, was thrown from his motorcycle while driving on Castleberry-Crofton Road around 12:15 p.m.

Police say Barnes was driving northbound on the road when he ran over loose gravel then lost control the motorcycle. He exited the road way, and ran over a gravel driveway where he was thrown from the vehicle.

Barnes was flown to Nashville. Police say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

This incident remains under investigation.

