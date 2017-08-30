Home Indiana Evansville Motorcyclist Dies after Crash with Semi in Evansville August 30th, 2017 Amanda Decker Evansville

20 year old Logan Proctor has died after the motorcycle he was driving crashed with a semi truck Wednesday afternoon on Lynch Rd. in Evansville.

The crash happened around 2:30 PM near Lynch Rd. and Maxx Rd.

Proctor was taken to Deaconess Hospital after the crash, where he later died from his injuries.

Accident reconstruction crews were on scene Wednesday evening, working to figure out what caused the crash. Evansville Police are now investigating.

Amanda Decker



