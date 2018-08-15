Home Kentucky Motorcycle Driver Wanted for Armed Robbery in Hopkins County August 15th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Hopkins County Deputies are investigating an incident where an individual says they were robbed at gunpoint after attempting to help another individual.

Deputies say the victim was driving in the area of JD Buchanan Road and Shakerag Road when they saw a black motorcycle that appeared to be wrecked. When the victim stopped to help, the driver of the motorcycle allegedly pulled out a firearm and robbed the victim. According to deputies the suspect fled towards the area of Wolf Hollow Road.

The suspect is described by deputies as 5’10, and was wearing a blue and white full face helmet at the time of the incident.

The motorcycle is described by deputies as black in color, possibly spray painted over its original color. Individuals who see an accident involving this vehicle are advised to not stop and call 911 to report it.

Anyone with information as to the identity or location of the suspect is asked to call 270-812-6661.

