Motorcycle Accident Leaves One Rider Dead

A fatal motorcycle accident kills one motorcyclist. At approximately 6:36 yesterday evening, motorists driving down State Road 6 near Section Line Road stopped when they recognized a Honda motorcycle in a field. When they approached the motorcyclist they observed was lying on the ground between the roadway and his motorcycle. The motorcyclists has been identified as 42 year old Kenneth Koberstein of Evansville.

Early investigations explained Koberstein was traveling westbound on State Road 66 near the intersection of Section Line Road, when for unknown reason he departed the roadway and came to a final rest in a field on the North side of the roadway. Koberstein was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, officers who are investigating the crash do not have any witnesses. Anyone that may have seen this crash is encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police at 1-812-867-2079.

