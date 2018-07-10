Home Indiana Motion Filed for Special Prosecutor in AG Hill Investigation July 10th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A special prosecutor may be assigned to the Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill groping investigation. Four women accuse Hill of inappropriately touching them at a bar in Indianapolis in March.

Tuesday, the Marion County Prosecutor filed a motion for a special prosecutor to be assigned to the investigation. The county’s prosecutor Terry Curry says this is needed because he is a client of Hill’s office.

The attorney general’s office currently represents the prosecutor’s office in two civil cases including one that’s before the state supreme court.

Hill denies the allegations and says he will not step down from his position.

