Motion Filed to Move Jury Trial for Man Accused of Killing Olney Girl

A motion is filed to move the jury trial out of Richland County, Illinois for the man accused of killing an Olney girl.

Last week, both the prosecution and defense agreed on the need to move the jury trial for Glenn Ramey.

Glenn Ramey is accused of killing eight-year-old Sabrina Stauffenberg in November of 2016. Sabrina Stauffenberg was found dead after being reported missing. Days later Ramey was arrested for the murder of Stauffenberg. The State’s Attorney said Ramey suffocated Sabrina.

A status and scheduling conference is set for Thursday, June 8th at 2 p.m. in Richland County.

