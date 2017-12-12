Home Indiana A Mother’s Recovery After Losing Two Kids In A Fatal Police Chase December 12th, 2017 Amanda Porter Indiana

Janae carter is adjusting to life after a car accident claimed the lives of her two children, 7 month old prince and 2 year old princess carter.

“I feel like I am not even a mom anymore, they got taken from me so fast.”

A typical errand for a mother…

“I wasn’t doing anything but driving to the store so I could get some baby wipes.”

Ended in an unthinkable tragedy.

Police say Frederick McFarland was running from officers when he slammed into Janae’s car at more than 70 miles an hour.

“I don’t remember much from there.”

In a new home, Janae still feels the loss of her two precious babies.

“I came home from the hospital to you know clothes and toys, and diapers just out and you know its like i am never going to be able to change a diaper again, make a bottle and…”

Her recovery is a process.

“I’m still having a little trouble walking, a concussion, and dealing with some headaches.”

Released from the hospital Monday, Janae’s recovery is made harder by the daily reminders of her kids whose memories are all she’s left with.

“Princess was a Paw Paw’s girl. Whenever I took her over her Paw Paws house it was like i didn’t exist… Prince he was a sweet baby. He just liked to smile and kick his little feet so he could roll over. He was just now starting to get on all fours so he could crawl.”

Nearly two weeks after the fatal crash, Janae is still processing her grief and her injuries, but wants Mcfarland to understand her reality.

“I just wish he would have stopped because now i am without my children.”

After burying her children this past weekend, Janae says the meaning of the coming holiday will never be the same.

“I’d be happy waking up to my kids on Christmas even if i had nothing to give them at all.”

For now – she’s relying on her faith to carry her through the pain.

“I think he does have a plan for them, and I know he needed them more than me so… I think they are okay up there with him. I know they didn’t have much of a long life, but I know that god has got them.”

And despite all she’s lost, Janae knows there is a miracle somewhere close.

“I was pregnant with our third before the wreck and i still am… So everything is fine with this third baby.”

A Miracle, is what the unborn child is being called.

Janae says it’s the perfect name.

