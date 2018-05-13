Home Kentucky Mothers Picked Out Unique Spots For Sunday Brunch May 13th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Kentucky

Sunday brunch has been a theme across Kentucky this year for Mothers Day. The Kentucky Northwestern Botanical Garden held Mum’s Day Picnic In The Garden. Mothers were given a chance to experience the garden like never before. The never before seen table decorations were set up in unique locations across the garden.

Participants were free to choose their own dining experience from any one of the many locations in the garden. The special menu includes some special Kentucky treats: Kentucky Hot Brown, fresh marinated asparagus-hearts of palm- artichoke hearts, fresh fruit, Benedictine Canapé’s’ and delectable sweets.

Reservations were needed for Mum’s Day Picnic In The Garden.

