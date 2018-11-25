Home Kentucky Mother And Two Daughters Thought To Be Kidnapped Located In Arkansas November 25th, 2018 Amanda Porter Kentucky

UPDATE:

Henderson officials say Lillyanne Caraway and her two daughters were not forced in a car as reported, and left on their own will with a male subject.

Deputies say Caraway denied and her two daughter were being held against their will.

Caraway and her two daughters were located in Perry County, Arkansas.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Department has local law enforcement in the jurisdiction confirm the information in person, and performed a welfare check on the two children.

The office says the case is considered unfounded.

Previous Story:

Around 4:00 a.m. November 25th, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says a mother and her two children possibly got into a car against their will in the 500 block of Lovers Lane.

Deputies say when they arrived on scene, they learned 23 year-old Lillyanne K. Caraway, also known as Lillyanne K. Morris was taken along with her 3 year-old daughter Aundraya Caraway and her 3 month-old daughter Amaziah Caraway.

The car at the scene is described as a silver or gray passenger car with an Arkansas license plate.

Henderson deputies are treating this as a kidnapping and believe the car may be headed for Arkansas. If anyone has information, please contact the Henderson Sheriff’s office (270) 826-2713.

Comments

comments