Mother Speaks Out After Daughters Alleged Murderer Arrested

A Fort Wayne mother, whose daughter was murdered 30 years ago, is speaking out for the first time since the man accused of the murder was arrested.

Janet Tinsley, mother of the victim April Tinsley, said the phone call regarding the arrest was something she had been dreaming of for a long time. She says that the arrest is a start in seeking justice for her daughter.

John Miller appeared in court for his initial hearing and could serve 100 years for the death and child molestation of April Tinsley. The court entered a not guilty plea on behalf of Miller.

He was arrested on Sunday when DNA evidence linked him to the incident that occurred in 1988.

Miller is being held without bond and is due back in court on August 3rd.

