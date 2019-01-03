Mother: My Son’s Remains Exhumed Without Permission

A Hawesville family is concerned about the exhumed body of a loved one who was buried 27 years ago and is now allegedly being held in a garage. They’re saying the child’s body was dug up in Georgia and then brought to Kentucky in the back of a pick-up truck.

Wesley Newman died hours after he was born, 27 years ago. His remains were laid to rest in a cemetery in Macon, Georgia where his remains stayed until a couple of weeks ago. The child’s mother says she was shocked to hear the news.

“Not knowing where your child is. Just throwing him away in a garage like a bag of trash! That is wrong, you don’t do that. That is so disrespectful,” says Karen Manusuthakis, Wesley Newman’s mother.

“My dad, L.T. Newton, and my brother, Steven Newton concocted this plan to dig that boy up and bring him up here and bury him without the mother’s consent,” says Mike Newton, Wesley Newton’s uncle.

Mike Newton says the family is supposed to bury Wesley in Hawesville, Kentucky with the rest of the Newton family, but says the casket does not seem to have been buried yet. Newton says he thinks the casket is still on his father’s property.

“As far as I know, it’s in the garage,” says Newton.

The child’s mother says her ex-husband did talk to her about moving the body, but she never agreed to it. She’s saying he somehow got permits to exhume Wesley’s casket.

“I have copies of the permits and they are just not right. There were things changed after it was notarized and so on and so forth,” says Manusuthakis.

44News called Fairhaven Funeral home in Macon Georgia, but they said they can’t answer any questions about this case.

“I have spoken with the funeral home and they’re saying since they messed up, they are more than willing to go get the child, bring him back, and rebury him in the same spot,” says Manusuthakis. She says the problem now is getting another permit. “This child is in limbo. There is no permit to bury him.”

44News reached out to L.T. Newton who was accused of storing the remains in his garage, but he declined to comment.

Kentucky State Police say they are in the early stages of this investigation.

“We are working closely with our partners in Georgia to for one determine if they have a valid permit to move this body and if it was a valid permit. What laws and what permits were needed in Kentucky,” says Trooper Corey King.

