Mother and Son Killed in Hancock Co. Crash

Two people are dead following a crash along U.S. 60 in Hancock County. The crash happened Monday just before 10:30 a.m near the intersection of U.S. 60 and KY 3199. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Ericka Gail Dowell and 12-year-old Jacob Allen Wagner were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say Dowell was driving westbound on U.S. 60 near KY 3199 when she lost control and slid into a semi truck driving eastbound. Dowell and Wagner were pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office says the victims were a mother and son.

David Padgett, the semi driver, lost control and his truck flipped over in a ditch off of U.S. 60. He was taken to Owensboro Regional Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The accident closed U.S. 60, just east of Hawesville, for several hours. There is no word on what caused Dowell to lose control of her vehicle.

The Superintendent of Tell City – Troy Township Schools says Jacob Allen Wagner was a student at Tell City Jr-Sr High School. There are counselors standing by while the students are out on Spring Break in case they want to talk to someone about their loss. Students can call the Superintendent’s Office at 812-547-3300.

