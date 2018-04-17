Home Indiana Evansville Mother Sentenced To 11 Years In Connection To Son’s Death April 17th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

A mother will spend 11 years in prison in connection to the death of her eight-month-old son. Summer Schwab pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily harm and death.

Detectives say she and her husband, Jesse, woke up to find their son, Damon, unresponsive. The coroner says their son died from severe malnutrition and dehydration.

A toxicology exam also shows that the infant tested positive for the presence of meth and amphetamine.

Last year, Jesse was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

