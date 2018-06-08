Mother of Isaiah Hagan Takes the Stand

Isaiah Hagan’s mother took the stand today, saying that her son shot Halee Rathgeber on accident.

She went on to say that he would never intentionally hurt anyone.

However, when the defense cross-examined her, she testified to never telling detectives during the investigation that Isaiah accidentally shot Halee.

Donna Hagan then went back and forth on her exact conversations with Isaiah and detectives. She also said the gun was missing from her home when police searched it after Rathgeber’s murder.

The jury was dismissed early today as the defense wanted more time to prepare for cross-examination.

She will be cross-examined again on Monday when the testimony resumes.

