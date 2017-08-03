Mother of Missing Woman Starts Online Petition

The mother of a woman missing for almost 22 years has launched a petition to try to get answers. Sarah Teague wants Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin to review FBI files that she believes to exist about the case of her daughter Heather Teague.

Teague claims that Kentucky State Police are hiding information about who was involved in Heather Teague’s disappearance and murder. The petition is aiming for 1,000 signatures and so far has 92.

Heather Teague was declared legally dead in October of 2007. She disappeared from Newburgh beach in August of 1995.

For more information or to sign the petition, click here.

