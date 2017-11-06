Home Indiana Evansville Mother of Heather Teague Wins Custody Over Phone Records November 6th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

It’s a major legal victory for the mother of a woman who went missing more than 20 years ago. A Kentucky circuit court judge has ordered the Kentucky State Police to release the 911 calls from when Heather Teague disappeared.

Teague vanished from the Newburgh Beach in Henderson County in August of 1995.

Monday, that judged ruled that KSP failed to give specific, concrete reasons for withholding that 911 call, along with the chain of custody of those phone records.

Teague’s mom Sarah Teague has been pleading for those records in the 22 years since her daughter disappeared. Her lawyers filed an open records request with KSP but it had continually been denied.

Sarah Teague believes there are conflicting statements in two different 911 calls on where the caller claims Teague went with her captors willingly, and another that says a man forcibly took her from the beach where she was sunbathing.

Since the crime was never solved KSP considers the case an open investigation, making all records therefore exempt from disclosure

