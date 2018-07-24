Mother Facing Charges For Leaving Kids

It all started with a 911 call and ended with the arrest with Lakeyvia Delk. Someone called police Monday evening after seeing three children climbing out of a window of Delk’s home.

“These kids are helpless. A kid that’s three years old can’t take care of themselves let alone two siblings that are younger than they are,” says Sgt. Jason Cullum of the Evansville Police Department.

Police say the kids, who are all under the age of three, had been left home alone and were in rough conditions. They had been locked inside a bedroom with limited food and water. All they had was a training potty in the corner of the bedroom.

“Obviously as a parent this criminal. It’s immoral. If you need help as a parent, there are resources that are out there no parent has to result to dead-bolting their small children in the bedroom and leaving them unattended with limited food and water,” says Sgt. Cullum. The children reportedly told police their mom left a sandwich and a cup of water for each of them before she left.

Police say with a situation like this, things could have turned out much worse.

“A lot of other things could have happened in this case we’re thankful that it didn’t. We appreciate the neighbor calling 911, so we can come down there and intervene on these children’s behalf,” says Sgt. Cullum.

