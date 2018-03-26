Mother Faces Charges After Child With Special Needs Found Outdoors

A mother is charged with endangering a minor and drug possession after police respond to the home three times. Henderson Police say Ashley Durbin, 29, was inside sleeping when neighbors reported her four-year-old special needs child outside without supervision.

Officers also reported finding marijuana, a scale and smoke pipe in the home, plus a knife sitting within the child’s reach.

Police cited Durbin on March 23rd when police found her child outside a day care and Durbin was sleeping at home.

