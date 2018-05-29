Home Indiana Mother of Crash Victim Searches For Answers After Cross Goes Missing May 29th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A Warrick County mother who lost her daughter has lost another piece of her heart. Skylar Robinson was killed in car accident on State Road 62 near Chandler at the hands of a drunk driver in December 2016.

Her mother, Elizabeth Robinson, put up a five-foot-tall memorial cross near the crash scene, but it disappeared Monday, and the family does not believe it was an accident. Her mother says it could not have blown away because of how the cross was placed in the ground and the empty hole that was left at the site.

“I was out there looking for it and all of a sudden there’s a rainbow where the cross was and it was kind of like all of a sudden we knew. She’s sending us like little messages,” says Robinson.

Robinson says she just wants the cross returned. Anyone with information is asked to drop off the cross at a police or fire station or contact her.

She says there will be no questions asked.

