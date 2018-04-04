Home Indiana Evansville Mother Arrested After Reports Of Erratic Behavior At Jasper Walmart April 4th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

A Holland mother is arrested after reports of a woman with a baby acting erratically. It happened at the Jasper Walmart this morning around 6:00.

When Jasper Police arrived, walmart employees told them Audrey Fleck, 27, asked them to hold her two-month-old baby while she went out to her vehicle.

During the investigation, Police spoke with Fleck, who they say was under the influence of narcotics. Fleck allowed police to search her vehicle, where they located one gram of a white, crystal substance that field tested positive for meth.

Fleck was taken to the Jasper Police Department and met with the Dubois County Department of Child Services. DCS deemed the baby a ward of the state, and removed the infant from Fleck’s custody, due to her impairment.

Fleck is charged with possession of meth and neglect of a dependent. She’s being held on a $1,500 in the Dubois County Jail.

Charles Morrison, 54, who was with Fleck at the time of the incident was also arrested and charged with possession of meth.

