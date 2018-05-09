Home Illinois Mother Arrested After Endangering Life Of Her Infant May 9th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Illinois

27-year-old Felicia D. Brown of Fairfield has been arrested on charges of drunk driving and endangering the life of a child.

Brown was reportedly arrested after the car she was driving ran off of West Delaware in Fairfield and struck the Brad Bryan home. Brown did suffer from minor injuries, along with her 2 month old infant in her car.

The child was treated at Fairfield Memorial Hospital. After the infant was treated at the hospital, the infant was turned over to officials with the Illinois Dept. Of Children and Family Services.

