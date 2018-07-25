Home Indiana Evansville Mother Accused Of Leaving Young Children Home Alone Released July 25th, 2018 Joylyn Bukovac Evansville, Indiana

Lakeyvia Delk is back at home, but her children are not. They’re now in the care of the Department of Child Services after police found them home alone. Which raises the question, what’s the legal age to leave your children at home?

“It’s really based on the totality of the circumstances. What type of environment are you leaving them in? How long are you going to leave them? Is it at night? You know, is it two hours after school? So there’s not a set answer. In this specific case, it’s no questions asked they were way too young to be by themselves,” says Sgt. Jason Cullum of the Evansville Police Department.

All of her children are under the age of three and police say they were found in poor conditions with just a little food and water. Police say they saw the youngest child eating crumbs off the floor.

Delk is a single mother providing for three children under the age of three. The father of her children is in jail for robbery.

Police say this is likely not an isolated incident. Child neglect and abuse is a pressing issue in Evansville, but not because people intentionally want to hurt their children.

“I don’t feel like people abuse or neglect their children intentionally. They are doing the best they can with limited resources in many cases,” says Suzanne Draper, Executive Director of Vanderburgh County CASA.

There are childcare options available for parents who need help.

“The single parent like in this situation needs to reach out and ask for help, and again you know Ark Crisis Nursery. There’s so many great resources in Evansville that can help people and guide them to make sure they keep their children safe,” says Draper.

