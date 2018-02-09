Home Indiana Motel Shooting Suspect Charged With Murder February 9th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

The man accused of shooting and killing a Gibson County motel manager is charged with murder. 21-year-old Anthony Hoskins appeared in court this morning in connection to Wednesday’s shooting at the Diplomat Motel in Oakland City. The incident happened Wednesday morning around 8 a.m. outside the motel.

According to the affidavit, the motel manager, 48-year-old Stephen Hess, received several complaints about drug paraphernalia in one of the rooms on the night of February 6th.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Marion Hess went to the room to evict the occupants based on the drug use policy and told the occupants to be out by 11 a.m. The alleged item in question was a drinking horn that Hoskins had in his possession.

Video surveillance from the lobby of the motel shows Hoskins went into the lobby of the Diplomat Motel to confront Stephen Hess about the drinking horn.

Video surveillance and witness statements indicate a verbal altercation arose during the dispute over the purpose of the drinking horn.

Stephen Hess allegedly pushed Hoskins out of the lobby door and followed him that’s when Hoskins allegedly took out a handgun and pointed it at Hess. Hoskins claims he shot Hess in self defense.

According to court documents, the autopsy revealed that the gun shot fired by Hoskins hit Hess in the chest.

Authorities anticipate that the final autopsy report will reveal that Hess died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Hoskins is being held in the Gibson County Jail.

