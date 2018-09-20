44News | Evansville, IN

Motel Fire in Daviess County Under Investigation

September 20th, 2018 Kentucky

Firefighters are investigating a fire that burned an old motel late Wednesday night west of Owensboro.

The fire was reported just after 10:00PM at the old Whitey’s motel on U.S. 60 West, between Jack Bosley Road and KY-279. Airport-Sorgho, Stanley, and Daviess County firefighters arrived on scene to find the motel engulfed in flames.

Officials said no one was injured in the blaze, but the building sustained heavy damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

