Motel 6 Stabbing Suspect Back In Vanderburgh County

The suspect accused of stabbing and killing a man at an Evansville motel is back in Vanderburgh County. Ryan Connors is facing murder and attempted murder charges.

Evansville Police responded to a stabbing at Motel 6 January 6th for a reported stabbing. Officers say Connors stabbed Avery Scott Shoe, of North Carolina, to death and stabbed another man.

Lexington, Kentucky Police later arrested him in a stolen van. Police say when he left in the stolen van, he also took a mentally disabled man, who was found unharmed.

Authorities pronounced Avery Scott Shoe dead at the scene. Shoe died from stab wounds to the chest.

Connors will be in Vanderburgh County Court Friday to face his charges.

Comments

comments