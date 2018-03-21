Home Indiana Moss To Host Facebook Live Town Hall March 23rd March 21st, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

Republican Congressional candidate and cancer surgeon Dr. Richard Moss will be hosting a town hall meeting on Facebook Live. The town hall meeting will be at 7:30 EST (6:30 CT).

Facebook Live is a free online video streaming service where viewers can watch from their computer or mobile device.

Moss encourages voters to email their questions ahead of time to hq@rmoss4congress.com, but you can also ask questions during the session by commenting on the live video feed.

Dr. Moss is a board certified cancer surgeon, businessman, and Republican candidate for Congress in Indiana’s 8th District. He will be running against incumbent Dr. Larry Bucshon in the May primaries. Moss lives in Jasper with his wife of 30 years.

If you would like to see the Facebook Live go to Richard Moss for Congress.

